Watch out for Hurricane Florence donation scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Be aware of scams and con artists before you donate to any charity claiming to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

Scam artists take advantage of natural disasters as a time to con people out of their money.

The Better Business Bureau and Give.org is urging you to be careful with your donations.

Donors that are experienced disaster relief organizations are your best bet to provide emergency help for victims of Hurricane Florence, according to the BBB. It’s also important for contributors to ask about what activities their donations will fund.

“This is not amateur hour,” said Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB Wise Giving Alliance. “Give.org has seen crowdfunding posts from individuals claiming to raise funds so they can deliver and distribute water, food, and flashlights to impacted areas. Even if sincere, such efforts may risk lives, complicate access by professional efforts and potentially divert donations that could be directed in more helpful ways.”

BBB also expects to see price-gougers and “storm chasers” looking to make a quick buck off preparation and clean-up efforts.

Before you donate

To protect yourself, make sure to do your homework before making a donation.

Verify if the organization is legitimate.

You can do this by going to Give.org to find out if they meet Better Business Bureau standards. Some verified groups include The American Red Cross, Operation USA, and Direct Relief

Find out if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the affected areas

Be careful about donating things like clothes and food.

The BBB says this may not be the quickest way to help people in need. If you go this route, you need to make sure the organization has available staff ready to hand out those types of donations.

If you are donating through crowdfunding, the BBB says your best bet is to only contribute to people you personally know.

“While we all want to help those in harm’s way as soon as we can, donors should watch out for newly created organizations that emerge that are either inexperienced in addressing disasters or may be seeking to deceive donors at a vulnerable time.”

Reporting a scam

The BBB makes it easy to file a report if you suspect someone is operating a scam. Consumers can report suspected scams to BBB Scam Tracker or the office of the Attorney General’s office.



