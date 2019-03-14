Wawa, Daily's, more bank on Jacksonville's need for fuel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's sprawling footprint means lots of drivers on the road every day -- and gas station companies are taking advantage of the growing market.

According to News4Jax news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record, several companies -- including Daily's and Wawa -- have filed plans for projects across the area.

Two Daily's stations are in review:

Kernan: First Coast Energy LLP applied for permits to build a Daily’s gas station and convenience store at 4986 Kernan Blvd. S. The Jacksonville-based company intends to build a 6,320-square-foot store, car wash and trash enclosure at a listed cost of $595,000 on 2.85 acres.

Mandarin: First Coast Energy LLP also was issued a mobility fee calculation certificate and conditional capacity availability statement to develop a Daily’s gas station and convenience store at 3044 Marbon Road and San Jose Boulevard. The 6,400-square-foot building, 24 gas pumps and a car wash are planned on 5.49 acres.

4 more Wawas on the way?

Philips: Wawa was OK’d for construction in Southside at 5735 Philips Highway.

Beach: Wawa also landed permits for a 6,119-square-foot store on 1.6 acres at 13363 Beach Blvd.

Gate Parkway: Wawa applied for permits to build a store, gas canopy and dumpster enclosure at 7790 Gate Parkway at a cost of $1.1 million.

St. Augustine: Wawa intends to build at 2498 U.S. 1 in St. Augustine.

For more on these developments and others coming from Circle K and Gate, go to JaxDailyRecord.com.

