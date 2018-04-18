Ways to save on pet food

We know that for so many of you, your pets are part of the family. As any pet owner knows, those furry, feathered and scaly friends can become uber-expensive in a hurry. Perhaps that's the price you pay for love! However, thanks to MoneyTalksNews.com, there several ways you can get a discount on all that affection by searching around for the best prices.

One suggestion is to go to Coupons.com. Each month, they have hundreds of dollars in savings on groceries, personal care items and of course, pet supplies. You can redeem these digitally or print them out. Plus, new coupons come out every month.

Next, try Subscribe and Save with Amazon. (I use this for all kinds of stuff.) Subscribe & Save nets you a 15 percent discount on everything you order when you set up regularly scheduled deliveries of five or more products each month. Pet supplies are on the list of options.

Another thing you can do is join a pet stores repeat delivery program. According to MoneyTalksNews.com, Petco has one and you can save up to 20 percent on pet food and other supplies. Items also ship free. (It's basically Petco's equivalent of Amazon's Subscribe & Save service.)

Finally, check out pet food manufacturers websites. If your pet has a favorite food, keep tabs on that site. For example, Hill's Pet Nutrition, the company that makes Science Diet, recently offered coupons for as much as five dollars off a bag of dog or cat food.

