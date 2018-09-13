Web.com being sued for "misleading" statement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Web.com shareholder has accused the Jacksonville tech company of issuing a false and misleading statement ahead of a vote. Shareholders were to vote to decide if the company could be bought out for $2.24 billion.

The buyout was by Siris Capital Group, who said key details were left out that could have changed the purchase prices.

The class action suit was filed Monday on behalf of all of Web.com's public shareholders.

Web.com previously made an agreement values at $28 per share with Siris affiliates.

Web.com has not commented.



