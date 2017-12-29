Recycle your Christmas tree in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Now that the holidays are over, it's time to take down the tree.

In St. Johns County, residents can recycle their Christmas trees starting Friday.

This only applies to real trees, not artificial trees.

Anyone can drop off their Christmas trees Friday December 29th, Saturday December 30th and Friday January 5th at the locations below:

Ron Parker Park

607 Old Beach Road in St. Augustine

Cornerstone Park

1046 Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach

St. Johns County Fairgrounds

5840 SR 207 in Elkton

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.