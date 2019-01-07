Whole Foods to offer dietary assistance

Amazon buys grocery chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. They immediately lower prices.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whole Foods is serving up something new—dietary assistance.

The grocery chain will offer a digital catalog at products.wholefoodsmarket.com, it allows shoppers to find items by dietary preference. The catalog is also a quick way to access product ingredient lists and nutritional information.

Customers can do a general search for an item or use filters to dwindle down to the product category, dietary preference, what is on sale and Amazon Prime member deals.

Nutrition and ingredients, including potential allergens, can be seen in informational drop downs.

