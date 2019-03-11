Williams-Sonoma store closing at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Williams-Sonoma is closing its doors at the St. Johns Town Center in March, and it's having a sale to clear out remaining inventory, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

The store will close March 24 and move to a different location, the Business Journal reported. A new location wasn't immediately selected.

At the Town Center location only, Williams-Sonoma will be offering 20 percent off the entire store, 30 percent off certain cookware and 40 percent off furniture.

Read the full story from the Jacksonville Business Journal.

