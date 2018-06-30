Wishbone salad dressing recalled due to ingredient snafu

WASHINGTON, D.C. - One lot of Wish Bone House Italian dressing has been recalled after a customer noticed a labeling snafu on several bottles that could be an issue for food allergy sufferers.

"The product contains milk and egg, known allergens not declared on the bottle," the company-written recall notice said. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. If you are not allergic to milk or egg, this product is safe to eat."

The recalled lot, produced on March 19, is No. 4913019S51. Each of the 15-ounce bottles carry an expiration date of Jan. 13, 2019, seen on the neck of the bottle.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

In total, 7,768 cases of Wish-Bone House Italian Salad Dressing in 15 oz. bottles, distributed nationwide, are involved in the recall. The “Best If Used By” date can be found on the neck label of the bottle. No other Wish-Bone products are included in this recall. Specific details of the product being recalled are outlined below.

All affected distributors and retail customers, as well as the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN), are being notified and the affected product is being removed from store shelves.

The recalled items can be identified by a “Best If Used By” date printed on the neck wrapper. Only products with a “Best If Used By” date of Jan 13 19 and with labeling that matches both the front and back labels attached in the press release are subject to recall.

Wish Bone House Italian 6/15 oz. 4913019S51 004132100648 Jan 13 19

There is no impact on any other Italian varieties of salad dressing.

Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

