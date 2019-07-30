Women pay nearly 20% more than men in bank fees, analysis finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nobody wants to spend more money than they have to, especially when it comes to bank fees.

A new analysis shows women pay nearly 20% more than men.

The study, which was conducted by banking and investing app Stash, tracked more than 500,000 United States users' bank transactions, Bloomberg reports.

It found male Stash users pay $182 in fees a year, while women users spend an average of $214 -- 18% more. That includes late fees, as well as charges for ATMs, minimum balances, commissions and more, but overdraft charges make up the lion's share.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Stash CEO Brandon Krieg attributed a steep disparity in check bounce fees paid to the fact that women earn less than men, making them more vulnerable to letting their account fall into the red.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis, in 2018, women earned 85% of what men earned.

Based on this estimate, it would take an extra 39 days of work for women to earn what men did in 2018.

