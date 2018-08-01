Worker pay rises at fastest rate in nearly a decade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. workers saw the largest increase in wages and benefits in nearly a decade, according to a new report from the Department of Labor.

The employment cost index increased 0.6 percent for civilian workers during a three-month period that ended in June, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics release.

Wages and salaries, which account for about 70 percent of all employment costs, also rose 2.8 percent from 2017.

Wage gains have been accompanied by inflation.

That brought the total increase for the year up to 2.8 percent, the highest level since September 2008-- amid the financial crisis and a recession.

Total compensation-- excluding state and local employees rose 2.9 percent in the third quarter of 2008.

The Federal Reserve will meet later this week to discuss monetary policy.



