Worshipers targeted by gift card scammers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Federal Trade Commission is warning people of a new spin on gift card scams.

Scammers will pretend to be a pastor, rabbi, bishop, priest or imam to ask worshipers for gift card contributions for a worthy cause.

Requests usually come in the form of an email ,but there are cases reported of texts and calls.

The bogus emails often include the name of the local pastor and a legitimate-looking email address.

The imposter asks you to buy a popular gift card, usually for iTunes, Google Play or Amazon and then asks for the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card.

The FTC recommends to look for spelling errors, including the pastor's name.

If you or someone you know paid a scammer with a gift card, you should report it as soon as possible.

Call the card company and tell it the gift card was used in a scam. Then, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.





