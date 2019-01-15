You can now sip beer (or wine) while shopping at Winn-Dixie

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Winn-Dixie is joining the ranks of stores adding a boozy twist to grocery shopping with the debut of a new concept that will let people sip while they shop.

Shoppers will get their first taste of the new concept, dubbed WD’s Taproom, during a grand opening event that will be held at the grocery chain’s Neptune Beach location on Friday evening.

Customers can choose from eight brews on sale for $2 a pint and 12 different kinds of wine starting at $3 for a 5-oz. glass, as well as coffee and fountain drinks for 99 cents and a variety of snacks.

The best part is, if you want to take a break from browsing the aisles, you can always take advantage of several pub-style seating areas complete with flat-screen TVs located inside the store.

And when you leave, you can grab a 32- or 64-oz. growler of your favorite beer to take home.

Friday’s event kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie located at Penman Plaza at 1209 Atlantic Blvd. The first 50 customers to arrive will receive a complimentary growler.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.