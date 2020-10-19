Win a year of free pest control with Turner Pest Control

Jacksonville, FL – It’s Rodent Awareness Week from Oct 18-24, 2020!
To celebrate and bring some attention to it, Turner Pest Control will give one lucky viewer A YEAR OF FREE PEST CONTROL + our exclusive SMART technology.
Anticimex SMART, offered by Turner Pest Control, is an intelligent, non-toxic rodent control system that keeps an eye on things you don’t want to see!
This whole-house electronic rodent control system and service:
· Monitors your home for rodent activity 24/7 using state of the art technology
· Includes set up and pest removal by trained service professionals
· Is safe and environmentally friendly – no chemicals needed
· Allows us to prevent and even predict costly rodent infestations in your home
*Inspection required. Cannot be combined with any other promotions.