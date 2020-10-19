Win a year of free pest control with Turner Pest Control

(Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Jacksonville, FL – It’s Rodent Awareness Week from Oct 18-24, 2020!

To celebrate and bring some attention to it, Turner Pest Control will give one lucky viewer A YEAR OF FREE PEST CONTROL + our exclusive SMART technology.

Anticimex SMART, offered by Turner Pest Control, is an intelligent, non-toxic rodent control system that keeps an eye on things you don’t want to see!

This whole-house electronic rodent control system and service:

· Monitors your home for rodent activity 24/7 using state of the art technology

· Includes set up and pest removal by trained service professionals

· Is safe and environmentally friendly – no chemicals needed

· Allows us to prevent and even predict costly rodent infestations in your home

*Inspection required. Cannot be combined with any other promotions.