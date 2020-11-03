64ºF

Sponsored

Pawsing 4 pets - Forever Vets animal hospital gives back

Ashley Black, Digital Sales Planner

Tags: contest, forever vets
Forever Vets Contest
Forever Vets Contest (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Jacksonville, FL – Forever Vet’s Animal Hospital is the proud sponsor of River City Live’s Pawsing for Pets segments and they are Giving Back in November with a $200 valued basket. Forever Vets Animal Hospitals are full-service veterinary facilities completely dedicated to the well-being of both you and your pet. They are proud to serve our area with a mixture of exceptional customer service and top-notch animal hospital care. Anyone who is not already a member of the Forever Vets family will receive a first free office visit!

Prize details : $200.00 VALUE

  • $100.00 credit to any Forever Vets Animal Hospital location (9 locations - www.forevervets.com)
  • $25.00 OFF Wellness Plan membership fee (9 locations - www.forevervets.com)
  • Information for our social media, services, website, and wellness plans
  • Color changing Forever Vets cup
  • Connecting hearts slogan - pet bandana
  • 2 colorful leashes
  • Pet waste disposable bag and holder
  • Forever Vets keychain
  • Forever Vets chapstick
  • Forever Vets pet food scoop
  • Forever Vets can cover (for pet food)
  • Connecting hearts slogan magnet
  • Core values wristband
  • Forever Vets chip clip
  • Fuzzy rattle mouse cat toy
  • Lattice ball - cat toy
  • KONG dog treat dispenser
  • Small dog rope toy
  • Dog ball (toy)
  • Large dog squeaky plush toy
  • Reusable plastic bucket

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: