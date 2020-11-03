Pawsing 4 pets - Forever Vets animal hospital gives back

Jacksonville, FL – Forever Vet’s Animal Hospital is the proud sponsor of River City Live’s Pawsing for Pets segments and they are Giving Back in November with a $200 valued basket. Forever Vets Animal Hospitals are full-service veterinary facilities completely dedicated to the well-being of both you and your pet. They are proud to serve our area with a mixture of exceptional customer service and top-notch animal hospital care. Anyone who is not already a member of the Forever Vets family will receive a first free office visit!
Prize details : $200.00 VALUE
- $100.00 credit to any Forever Vets Animal Hospital location (9 locations - www.forevervets.com)
- $25.00 OFF Wellness Plan membership fee (9 locations - www.forevervets.com)
- Information for our social media, services, website, and wellness plans
- Color changing Forever Vets cup
- Connecting hearts slogan - pet bandana
- 2 colorful leashes
- Pet waste disposable bag and holder
- Forever Vets keychain
- Forever Vets chapstick
- Forever Vets pet food scoop
- Forever Vets can cover (for pet food)
- Connecting hearts slogan magnet
- Core values wristband
- Forever Vets chip clip
- Fuzzy rattle mouse cat toy
- Lattice ball - cat toy
- KONG dog treat dispenser
- Small dog rope toy
- Dog ball (toy)
- Large dog squeaky plush toy
- Reusable plastic bucket