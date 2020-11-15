Win a SkinMedica Collection from The Effect Lifestyle Practice

Jacksonville, FL – The Effect Lifestyle Practice wants to help you look your best this Holiday Season. That’s why they are giving away a collection of fan favorites from SkinMedica which provide a healthier-looking glow no matter where you go. This prize pack includes six mini formulas that protect, hydrate and rejuvenate your complexion using powerful and premium ingredients. Destress and let The Effect Lifestyle Practice help you unveil a Better You!
Collection retails for $200 and includes:
- 1 Lumvive™ System (Lumivive™ Day Damage Defense Serum (0.5 oz) & Lumivive™ Night Revitalize Repair Complex (0.5 oz)): a restorative kit that protects and revitalizes skin both day and night.
- 1 HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator (1.0 oz): a moisturizing facial serum that provides eight continuous hours of deep hydration.
- 1 Total Defense + Repair Broad Spectrum SPF 34 PA ++++ Sunscreen (1.0 oz): An antioxidant-based sunscreen that reduces the visible signs of aging.
- 2 Facial Cleansers (1.0 oz): a face wash that gently removes dirt, oil, makeup and other impurities without causing irritation.