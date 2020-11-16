Win 4 tickets and VIP parking to Diamonds in the rust fall market

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Jacksonville, FL – Bring your favorite shopping crew and shop North Florida’s favorite market.

Diamond in the Rust invites you to our semiannual vintage market at Diamond D Ranch.

Friday November 20th; 10am - 4pm

Saturday November 21st; 9am - 5pm

Sunday November 22nd; 10am - 4pm

Drive to the rural side of Jacksonville and savor the country roads along the way. Bring your friends and come shop some of the South’s favorite vendors, located in our beautiful barns pavilions and under shaded oak hammocks. Come discover your newest Spring finds. There will be one of a kind pickins' such as vintage treasures, farmhouse finds, home décor, re-loved furniture, handcrafted items, unique relics, antiques, tasty treats, unique gifts and more. Our show is a unique shopping experience that you and your shopping gals and pals won’t want to skip out on.

Diamond D Ranch Inc

Solomon Road

Jacksonville, FL 32234

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diamond-in-the-rust-fall-market-2020-tickets-88704185607 Purchase Tickets