News4JAX Insider Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes: Win a 65-inch TV

Garrett Pelican, Digital executive producer

It’s the season of giving and we want to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.

That’s why we’re holding the Insider Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes. As a token of our appreciation for our loyal fans, we’re giving away four 65-inch TVs to News4JAX Insiders.

This contest kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 and entries will be accepted until 9 a.m. Dec. 21.

We’ll hold four drawings — Dec. 10, 14, 17, 21 — throughout the contest. You only need to enter once to be eligible to win one of four TVs up for grabs, but you can earn a bonus entry (more on that in a moment).

Winners will be announced on News4JAX at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10, 14, 17 and 21.

But you must be a News4JAX Insider to enter this contest. If you’re already a member of this club, you’re ready to go. If not, sign up for free to get access to behind-the-scenes content and exclusive offers.

Now, about that *bonus* entry: once you’ve filled out the contest form, you’ll receive an opportunity to double your chances by clicking on a link to visit your Insider profile page. That’s all there is to it.

Know someone who could use a nice gift? Tell them about this contest.

To learn more about the contest rules, click here.

