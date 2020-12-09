Win! a custom DECKED toolbox for your truck bed

DECKED revolutionizes pickup truck organization with a low profile truck bed tool box system that is compatible with Ford F150, Ford F250, RAM 1500, RAM 2500, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan pickup trucks. It’s an ergonomic toolbox which slides out tools, gear, and other items in heavy duty drawers at waist height while still allowing the owner full use of their truck or van bed. DECKED is weatherproof, secure, ergonomic and made in the USA.