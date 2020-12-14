70ºF

Sponsored

Win a Diamond Glow facial from The Effect Lifestyle Practice

Ashley Black, Digital Sales Planner

Tags: contest, Contests, health, beauty
The Effect Lifestyle Practice
The Effect Lifestyle Practice

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Win a Diamond Glow Facial from The Effect Lifestyle Practice! $200 Value.” Descriptive test should read: “AFTER 1 IN-OFFICE TREATMENT, SKIN APPEARS:

BRIGHTER

FRESHER

HEALTHIER

SMOOTHER

CLEARER, WITH UNCLOGGED PORES

MORE EVEN IN TONE

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: