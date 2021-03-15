Enter to win our ‘Green Space of the Week’ contest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Is your green space thriving? Does your lawn, garden or patio have what it takes to be the best? Upload a picture of your green space for a chance to win a $100 gift card to ACE Hardware. One winner will be chosen each week from March 1 to May 30.

Enter to win below (view the complete contest rules here):