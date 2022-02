The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you wondering where you might be able to find some inspiration for your house or patio this spring?

The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show is just the place.

We’re giving away five family four-packs, meaning 20 tickets total.

Regularly priced tickets are $12.

Use the form below to enter our contest, which runs Monday through March 4: