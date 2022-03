The Clay County Agricultural Fair will be open from March 31 - April 10, 2022.

It’s time for fun, food and farm animals.

The Clay County Agricultural Fair returns to Green Cove Springs from March 31 - April 10, 2022.

Five lucky News4JAX Insiders can enter to win a four-pack of tickets. A winner will be announced during the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Thursday, March 31.

Enter to win a four-pack of tickets here: