88º

Sponsored

Know a mom who deserves to be celebrated? Nominate her to win this relaxing care package

Pink Stork has just the gift basket for the mother in your life

Tags: Pink Stork, Contests, Mother's Day, Mothers Day, Gifts
Have you heard of Pink Stork? (Photo provided to WJXT/used with permission from Pink Stork)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Moms are the absolute best, aren’t they?

They sacrifice so much for their children.

Mother’s Day is approaching quickly -- Sunday! -- so in honor of the holiday, we’d love if you could help us celebrate some of those moms who are oh-so deserving and worthy.

We want to recognize three mothers, and award them with a care package. It includes:

Each gift basket has a value of $200.

Our viewers and readers are invited to nominate a mom in their life who deserves something special. Our team will read through these stories and select a winner.

The contest runs from Friday through May 13.

Good luck!

OMNE 2022