🔒 Strike a winning note to the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Fest

A News4JAX Insider can win a prize pack to the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival for two.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For more than 40 years, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has brought music lovers together to enjoy an incredible weekend of food, drinks, community, and music!

Some of the biggest names in the genre have graced the stage and helped millions relax and enjoy a fun time in the River City. The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition will kick the festival off on Thursday, May 26 followed by three days of live, free entertainment on two stages along the St. Johns River for you to groove at daily.

The City of Jacksonville presents the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival May 26-29, 2022 and it’s partnering with News4JAX to give two jazz fans the experience of a lifetime.

Only News4JAX Insiders are eligible to win a prize pack that includes:

Two (2) VIP wristbands preloaded with $150 of food and beverage credits

Two (2) VIP tickets to Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition

Two (2) lapel pins

Two (2) cooling towels

Two (2) commemorative drawstring bags

One (1) VIP reserved parking pass

One (1) keepsake bag

Enter the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Fest News4JAX Insider giveaway here: