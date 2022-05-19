🔒 Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Giveaway

The City of Palatka is bringing back one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual Palatka Blue Crab Festival! Get ready to throw your claws in the air on Memorial Day weekend 2022!
The annual festival returns on May 27, 28 and 29, and will be bigger and better than ever before featuring national headliners, full-day concert line-ups of regional musicians, dozens of vendors and food trucks, carnival rides, a kids’ zone and of course, plenty of blue crabs.
This family-friendly event (which has been around for nearly 30 years!) takes place the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day in downtown Palatka and along the scenic waterfront.
This year’s festival will feature 34 acts spread across three stages. Headliners include Ginuwine, Little Texas, The Original Wailers as well as Meachum L. Clarke & Company Gospel Choir. Also taking the stage are The Band Be Easy, Fortune Child, Papercutt and Chillula. Follow our Facebook page where we will announce this year’s full music line-up and all of the event’s fun activities (did we mention the Ferris wheel and fireworks?).
All shows, concerts and events are FREE at the Blue Crab Festival but two News4JAX Insiders can each win one of these Meet & Greet Giveaways:
Little Texas
- Two (2) Meet & Greet passes
- Two (2) VIP admission passes
- Two (2) 90′s Fest t-shirts
Ginuwine
- Two (2) Meet & Greet passes
- Two (2) VIP admission passes
- Two (2) 90′s Fest t-shirts
You can enter both sweepstakes but can only win one. Entries will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. We’ll announce the winners in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Thursday, May 26.