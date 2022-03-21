Enter the 2022 ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ contest

Enter the 2022 "Oh Say Can You Sing" competition at your chance to win $500!

“Oh Say Can You Sing” is back.

Are you ready to show Jacksonville your vocal talent? All auditions for the annual singing competition will again be on-line this year. Use the tool below to upload your 90-second video audition. We encourage you to sing the National Anthem but we will accept any song you feel will best showcase your voice.

The deadline to submit your audition is April 27 at 5 p.m. Our producers and judges will go through each video and set up a second audition with singers who make the cut.

Make sure you include your name, phone number and email address so we can contact you if you’re chosen. Our judges will choose four finalists to sing on our “Oh Say Can You Sing” finale live on Channel 4 the night of Wednesday, June 29. The winner will receive $500 and sing the National Anthem on the Local Station’s 4th of July Fireworks Show.

CLICK HERE to read the full contest rules.

Take a few minutes out of your day to pull out your phone or tablet and show off that voice. Upload it for a chance to be this year’s “Oh Say Can You Sing” champion. Good luck!