RULES: Win VIP tickets to ‘Arsenic & Old Lace’ at the Alhambra

A News4JAX Insider can win 4 VIP tickets to see the Alhambra perform "Arsenic and Old Lace".

Enjoy a night of theatre and dining on The Local Station.

We want to send a News4JAX Insider to see a performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at one of Jacksonville’s most renowned playhouses.

Win four (4) VIP tickets that will put you at the owner’s table to see one of the funniest dark comedies to date. Mortimer Brewster, a newly married man, goes to visit his sweet maiden aunts and eccentric brother Teddy. Unbeknownst to him, he is about to uncover their dark and hysterical secrets. The play was adapted into a film starring Cary Grant in 1943.

Use the entry form for your chance to win the sweepstakes. We will announce the winner in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Wednesday, March 29.

Lunch & Dinner Menu

COURSE 1

CHOICE OF ONE

Soup

Broccoli and Cheese

Salad

Kale Salad with Onion, Diced Tomato, Pecans, Blueberry, Feta Cheese and Elderberry Vinaigrette *GF*

COURSE 2

CHOICE OF ONE

Italian Sausage

with Lemon Caper Butter Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Asparagus

Slow Roast Corn Beef and Cabbage

with New Potatoes, Mustard Sauce *GF*

Chicken Francese

With Provencal Sauce, Saffron Rice Pilaf and Asparagus

Vegetarian Fettuccini

with Pesto, Fresh Tomato, Spring Peas, Shaved Carrots and Asiago Cheese

COURSE 3

CHOICE OF ONE

Old Fashion Apple Pie

with Whipped Cream

Lemon Bundt Cake

with Sweet Frosting

*Menu subject to change | Gluten-free (GF) & sugar-free desserts available upon request.

Official Rules

No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

News4Jax reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.

News4Jax reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Employees of News4Jax, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to News4Jax the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

News4Jax reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright News4Jax. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

News4Jax not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

News4Jax reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by News4Jax.