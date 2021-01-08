Get free food and save money when you sign up for a Sam’s Club membership today

Take advantage of the low prices on groceries, home goods, and more with this Sam's Club membership deal.

If you’ve been tossing around the idea to join a membership warehouse club but haven’t been able to take the plunge, now is the time to consider a Sam’s Club membership.

For a limited time, you can get a 1-year Sam’s Club Membership for only $28.88—that’s a savings of 35% off the regular 1-year membership cost of $45.

Having a membership to a warehouse club definitely has its perks because they have so much to offer. You can get exceptional deals on quality products that traditional retailers are not able to match. Sam’s Club has amazing deals on everything from groceries and kitchen supplies and even electronics and furniture.

Are you intrigued? Here’s another incentive for you to sign up today: free chicken and free cupcakes.

Who doesn’t want free chicken and cupcakes?!

By redeeming and signing up as a member of Sam’s Club for only $28.88 for 1 year, you’ll receive a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken (a $4.98 value) and 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes (a $7.98 value) when you make your first in-club purchase.

The process is easy: Just add the free items to your cart while you’re in the store and when you check out the discounts will be deducted. You’ll also receive a complimentary household card for more savings for more people on already low-priced items.

Here’s what one new happy Sam’s Club member had to say after leaving a 5-star review: “Best deal I have seen on Sam’s Club. I haven’t gotten the cupcakes but the rotisserie chicken was good. Thanks for the great deal.”

This special offer is for new Sam’s Club members only and is not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to October 15, 2020.

Don’t wait—the Sam Club’s Membership for only $28.88 won’t be around long, so make sure to sign up now to save money on all your food and decor, all year long.

After checkout, please follow the redemption instructions you will receive via email to complete your purchase.