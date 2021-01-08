Increase your job offers with this smart résumé software builder, now on sale for $29

Increase your chances of having your résumé seen by hiring managers with Rezi.

If you’ve ever spent hours on creating a resume, triple-checked it, sent it to a potential employer, and then never heard back, you are not alone. It’s not a good feeling, and it leaves many people questioning their skills and themselves.

Maybe if you knew that 75% of resumes that are sent to potential employers never get seen you would feel a little bit better, but you would still be questioning what was wrong with your resume to go totally unnoticed.

The good news is that it’s probably not your skills leaving you hanging; rather, it’s the way that your resume was formatted. Formatting matters, and formatting could be keeping you from landing your dream job.

But have no fear, The Rezi Resume Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription is here to help, and it’s a steal – on sale for only $29.

Rezi is an incredibly powerful resume generator that allows you unlimited flexibility while ensuring you create an ATS (applicant tracking system) optimized resume every time.

This amazing resume builder will walk you through the process of building hirable resumes with flexible formats for every experience level. You can even use the Rezi A.I. to extract keywords from job descriptions and optimize your resume, resulting in quicker job interviews and offers.

The Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription includes many benefits, such as unlimited resumes and cover letters, 27 sample Rezi resumes, 1 free review per month, access to the Rezi Content Analysis Tool, Rezi AI Keyword Targeting Tool, Rezi Score, and many other useful benefits.

Rezi is trusted by over 100,000 other job-seekers just like yourself that have received interviews from companies like Airbnb, Spotify, Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft.

Here is what one happy job seeker had to say after giving a 5-star review: “This has been a very useful tool in order to get past the ATS system! So simple that you’d think it wouldn’t work; however, you will be surprised once you get callbacks. So happy I purchased this!”

If you’re looking to improve your resume and want to land that next job, don’t wait to grab The Rezi Resume Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription for only $29, a savings of 94% off the regular price of $540.

