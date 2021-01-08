Increase your productivity and salary with this professional Microsoft Excel training bundle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

In today’s digital world, most people can’t get away without knowing the basics of Excel. Microsoft Excel is the most widely used office software in the United States, and if you’ve recently been searching for a job you’ve probably seen that it is a basic requirement for many positions. But, did you know that this powerful software program is more than just blocks and tables?

If you’re looking to get better at your job, get more tasks done in an organized fashion, and even increase your current salary, The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is just what you need. And at a discounted price of only $39 for a limited time, it’s a steal.

In this bundle, you’ll get 8 courses that will take you from learning the basics of Excel to becoming a master.

In the 4-part A-Z Excel Course, Kyle Pew, a Microsoft Certified Trainer and a certified Microsoft Office Master Instructor, will cover the absolute basics through advanced Excel techniques, from how to create effective spreadsheets to mastering the power of Macros and VBA.

Do you want to up your game at work and impress your peers? Founder of Excel Maven and certified Microsoft Excel Expert, Chris Dutton, will help you master charts and graphs by introducing you to Microsoft Excel’s powerful data modeling and business tools, Power Query, Power Pivot, and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX).

Through hands-on, contextual examples in each course of The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle, you’ll learn why Excel is such a powerful tool and how it can be used in ways you never thought were possible.

Upon completion of all courses included in this incredible bundle, you’ll also receive a certification of completion validating your new skills. This certification will be useful for including in your portfolio or resume, and future employers will feel confident in your skill-set.

Now is the perfect time to advance your Excel knowledge and grab The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for the amazing cost of only $39. That’s a savings of 97% off the regular price of $1,600.

Prices subject to change. Microsoft software not included.