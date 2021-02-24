Improve your swing with this golf training aid that really works, on sale for a limited time

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

How this patented golf training aid works is pretty cool and it provides instant feedback to the user when the club opens or closes throughout the swing to help golfers eliminate a slice or a hook.

Widely used by golf professionals, theHANGER helps students achieve clubface awareness by promoting a square clubface which helps golfers develop proper swing mechanics to achieve a repeatable swing.

Featured in Golf Magazine and given a perfect 5-star rating on Judge.me, theHANGER will not only provide instant feedback for clubface awareness but also helps golfers develop a flat lead wrist and prevent casting at impact while effectively eliminates an over-the-top swing path.

If you’re left-handed, no need to worry, theHANGER golf training aid is available for right-handed golfers and left-handed golfers.

One happy player left this glowing review: “I’ve had this tool for a little over a year and it’s the best training aid out there. I struggle with too much extension in my wrist and this always gets me back to flat which results in better ball flight. Not to mention the customer service is top-notch with quick turnaround should any issues arise.”

This training aid is perfect for the avid golfer looking for an easy and affordable way to improve their swing before they hit the course this year. If this sounds perfect for your special someone, or a gift that you need for yourself, get theHANGER: Golf Training Aid for $55.99 (Reg. $69).

