Get a better night sleep with this weighted blanket now on sale for under $50

Experts say that sleeping with your dog can help to reduce anxiety and stress and in return, you’ll be able to get a better night’s rest. It makes sense because dogs are awesome like that and not only do they help to make us healthier and happier but they also make us all-around better people. But, no matter how awesome dogs are, some are worse to sleep with than a snoring spouse. They kick, they snore and some even pass gas, so if you’re looking to share your bed with something less hairy but still comforting, why not try a weighted blanket?

Weighted blankets are the perfect addition to your bedtime routine and they also help increase serotonin in your body which will encourage deep, healthy, and restful sleep. The BUZIO Weighted Blanket, now on sale for under $50, is a favorite among the sleep-deprived population and has an average 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon.

One happy verified user left his review of the BUZIO weighted blanket saying, “I use this blanket year-round. I’ve always liked some type of coverage while sleeping, and the added pressure on my joints makes me so much more comfortable.”

This weighted blanket weighs a hefty 15 pounds and is filled with non-toxic, hypoallergenic beads and will give you a comforting hug while you catch up on some peaceful sleep. If you tend to get hot at night and the 15 pounds of extra weight on your body has you concerned, don’t sweat it. The BUZIO Weighted Blanket is made with 100% high-quality organic cotton that feels nice and cool against your skin and it’s machine washable so you can toss it in the washing machine as needed.

If you’re ready to get a good night’s sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day, don’t wait to order the BUZIO Weighted Blanket, now on sale for only $48.99, because this deal is too good to let pass by.

