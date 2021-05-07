Turn your house into a smart home with this $20 light switch

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

As you build, remodel, design and decorate your dream home, even if that just means making small adjustments and improvements to your current one, adding smart technology is a great way to make your life easier while saving energy. Luckily, you don’t have to have a robot butler or sky-high budget to have a smart home. Small adjustments like automated and voice-activated lights can make all the difference.

The Switchmate 2.0: Smart Switch for Toggle Style Light Switches is the perfect starting point to make your home smarter and more convenient. The Switchmate is the world’s first smart light switch that you can place over existing light switches to instantly bring voice-controlled smart lighting into your home. And because you don’t have to or rewire any light switches or light bulbs, you can install one in less than a minute.

This handy device responds to voice commands, automatically turns on lights when you get home and has multiple customizable timers. Control the Switchmate manually with buttons, with a companion app on your smartphone or with your Google Assistant.

Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, the Switchmate is designed for easy setup and low-impact installation so you can easily remove it if needed. All you have to do is snap it over your existing switch, download the free app and start enjoying your new smart home with 5 different settings to control your lights. Wired, PCMag, and CNET all gave this device glowing reviews, citing its ease of installation and use.

Not only is the Switchmate 2.0 accessible, it’s affordable too. With a 33% discount, this device is available for just $19.99. Plus, you’ll save money on energy with the increased efficiency the device brings. Enjoy the functionality of a high-tech home without the hassle or high cost with the Switchmate 2.0.

