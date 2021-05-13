Enjoy freshly ground beans or K-cups with this 2-in-1 coffee maker, on sale

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

French press, pour-over, espresso, instant, cold brew. At this point, it can feel like there are too many ways to make coffee at home. Skip complicated extra steps without sacrificing quality with this coffee maker that works with both K-cups and ground coffee.

This single-serve coffee maker from Sboly lets you use either ground coffee or K-cups so you can make coffee in a hurry when you’re feeling sluggish and brew a cup with freshly ground beans when you’re looking for something a little extra gourmet.

This 2-in-1 coffee maker set also comes with an electric grinder so you can use whole beans. When you grind your own beans, you can explore coffee from around the world and from your favorite roasters. When you’re just stumbling out of bed and walking to the kitchen on weekday mornings, however, the K-cup option is a tried and true method to pour yourself a cup of ambition ASAP.

Designed with the (sleepy) user in mind, this versatile and easy-to-use combo includes a visual water control so you always know when to refill. The grinder has options for a fine or coarse grind and can be used for other things like nuts, spices and salt, too. Plus, it’s self-cleaning. All you have to do is add some water and vinegar to the tank and press the buttons.

Enjoy this Amazon’s Choice product that has 4.6 out of 5 stars on the site. Get a quick caffeine fix and enjoy what you’re drinking with this coffee maker and grinder bundle from Sboly. With this dual coffee maker and grinder, you won’t need to choose between a K-cup compatible machine and one that takes fresh grounds. It’s the best of both (coffee) worlds.

Usually priced at $69, get the Single-Serve Coffee Maker for K-Cups/Ground Coffee with Grinder Bundle with a 21% discount for just $54.99. If you’re looking to break your habit of constant trips to the coffee shop, this will quickly pay for itself.

