Donate to charity and enter to win a MacBook, iPad, and more in this contest

Apple products are fun, sleek and top-grade, but their price point isn’t always accessible. While it’d be nice to always have the latest gear, that’s not an affordable option for everyone.

Now, you can take a chance at snagging some of Apple’s latest line of products without the usual price tag. The Awesome Apple Bundle Giveaway lets you pay anywhere from $10-$150 to enter to win. And portions of the money you give go to a stellar music education nonprofit.

Prizes include a 24″ iMac with Retina 4.5K display, an iPad Pro 12.9-inch, a MacBook Pro 13‑inch, and a pair of AirPods Pro. And you’ll get a 5-year membership to Premier AppleOne, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple News, Apple Fitness, and iCloud.

Cover all your work needs and creative projects with the newly-released iMac with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. The MacBook Pro has all the portable power you need and lets you stay connected with family, friends, and coworkers while you’re on the go.

Upgrade your existing tablet or try one the first time to explore the range of possibilities in reading, streaming, drawing, games and so much more with the iPad Pro. Listen on all your devices with a pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth AirPod Pros for the ultimate convenience and quality. With AppleOne, you can explore the full range of Apple’s digital services.

This contest comes with a mission. When you enter, you donate to the Playing For Change Foundation, a music education nonprofit. The organization uses the power of learning and music to create positive change for children and communities in need around the world. It provided music and arts education programs and resources to 2,000 children from 10 different countries.

When you enter this giveaway, you guarantee that money goes to this organization and give yourself a chance to win, too. The items in the bundle are valued at $5,743.00, but you can enter to win for as little as $10.

When you donate $10, you’ll get 100 entries and when you donate $25, you’ll get 250. The more you donate, the more entries each dollar will buy. $50 will get you 1,000 entries, $75 will get you 1,500, $100 will get you 2,500 and $150 will get you 4,500.

Donate to a good cause and enter to win a luxurious bundle of Apple products with this giveaway.

