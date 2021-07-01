Get in shape for the summer with 48% off the Openfit fitness and wellness app

Openfit has tailored plans for any type of fitness goal, whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle, or improve your overall health and well-being.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Summer is in full swing, and the beach is waiting for you! But if you’re like many of us you may have fallen short of achieving that beach body that you were yearning for, there’s good news! There’s still time for you to get in shape and start living your best healthy life with The Openfit Fitness & Wellness App. Right now, you can get a 2-year premium subscription on sale for $99, but only for a limited time.

This isn’t your regular boring fitness app. Openfit has tailored plans for any type of fitness goal, whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle, or improve your overall health and well-being. Openfit integrates fitness, nutrition, and wellness all in one app, making it easier to build healthier habits. You can stream these classes straight from your laptop or mobile device, or you can cast them to your TV with Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Samsung Smart TV.

Ad

Not only can you create a customized meal plan within the Openfit app, but you can also track your calories, browse thousands of healthy and easy recipes, and choose a structured program complete with monthly challenges all from the comforts of your own home.

There are also hundreds of live and on-demand workouts taught by top fitness trainers. You can pick and choose classes based on the type of fitness works that works best for you, including barre, Pilates, cardio, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more!

Given an impressive 4.9/5 stars on the App Store and 4.6/5 stars on the Google Play Store, Openfit is ready and waiting for you to take advantage of all it has to offer, and It’s currently on sale for only $99. That’s a savings of 48% off the regular price of $192, but only for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change. This plan is only available to new users in the United States.