This award-winning dog breed test kit and dog training bundle is now 95% off

Understand exactly what breed your dog is with this unique bundle.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Adopting a dog from your local shelter or rescue group can be such a wonderful experience for both the adopted and the adoptee. Not only are you giving a well-deserved dog their forever home but you’re also giving yourself a devoted best friend for many years to come.

But sometimes when we adopt a dog, we don’t know a lot about them and would like to learn more. That’s where The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test & Dog Training Bundle comes in.

Not only will this bundle provide a better understanding of what breed your dog is, but it will also give you the tools to become a better pet parent.

You’ll start off by discovering your dog’s true breed with an easy and painless dog DNA cheek swab. All you have to do is simply swab your dog’s cheek, mail in the DNA sample, and in two weeks or less, you’ll get detailed reports breaking down your dog’s unique characteristics, including personality traits, DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, and more.

Ad

Next, you’ll step into a few training courses that will teach you proven methods to help in areas such as unwanted barking, leash pulling and tips on preventing separation anxiety.

For dog health, there’s a course on natural remedies that you can use to help with common health issues in dogs such as diarrhea, skin conditions, ear infections, and joint problems.

There’s also a full course on raw feeding. This course is taught by Sharon Bolt. Sharon is a top dog behavior expert, was the featured trainer in the BBC documentary “Britain’s Most Embarrassing Pets,” and has had a regular slot on BBC Radio since 2008 where she answers numerous listeners’ doggy dilemmas.

Finally, if you’re interested in starting up your own dog-related business, you’ll learn all about that in the Become a Dog Trainer and Running a Dog Training Business courses.

For a limited time, you can grab all the courses in The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test & Dog Training Bundle for only $59.99. That’s a massive 95% off the regular price of this bundle which is $1,239.

Ad

Prices subject to change.