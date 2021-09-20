Learn the core tenets of project management in just 1 hour

This course delivers on its promise, packing the fundamentals of project management into a single, accessible online course.

Project management is an essential component of a variety of fields. Without it, things wouldn’t get done. Whether you’re looking for a project manager job or just want to learn how to get things done, the Project Management in One Hour Course has what you need to know.

This course delivers on its promise, packing the fundamentals of project management into a single, accessible online course. It includes 19 lectures that cover the purpose of project management along with definitions, key concepts and a walkthrough of the process.

Study the five stages: initiating, planning, execution, monitoring & control and closing. You’ll learn the importance of each stage and the difference between a process, project and program.

The Project Management in One Hour Course is taught by William Stewart, a Project Management Institute (PMI) certified Project Management Professional (PMP). He has more than 25 years of experience using the PMI processes to manage projects from $250K to $55M and has delivered more than 200 onsite PM courses to more than 2,000 people. With in-depth experience with project management, risk management, systems integration and software engineering, he’s an ideal person to learn the practice of project management from. And he has 4.5 out of 5 star instructor rating to prove it.

Jobs in project management are high-paying and they’re in high demand. This course comes with a certification of completion so you have something to show for your hard work. If you’re considering a job in project management, want to know what it’s all about or want to gather ubiquitous tools to tackle projects, this one-hour course is the perfect introduction.

For a limited time, the Project Management in One Hour Course is on sale for just $19.99. Get a comprehensive look into the subject in just an hour and for less than $20!

