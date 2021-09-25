These wireless earbuds are anything but boring

Luma headphones fit comfortably in your ear and will stay there while you work out, do chores or run errands.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Wireless earbuds are more than a just gimmick. They’ll add convenience to your life beyond what you get with traditional headphones. Listen to music, radio, podcasts, TV or talk on the phone with ease and mobility. You won’t miss untangling knotted wires or having your headphones snag on random objects.

Urbanears Luma true wireless in-ear headphones are the ultimate stylish and affordable Bluetooth earbud option–on sale for $69.95.

Ad

Luma headphones fit comfortably in your ear and will stay there while you work out, do chores or run errands. Listen to your favorite music, audiobooks, podcasts and more, wherever you are. Add a touch of flair on video work calls or watch TV without disturbing those around you.

Small technological touches make these earbuds seamless to use. They’re equipped with wear-detect sensors that automatically play and pause music when they’re inserted and removed. IPX4 water-splash resistance will keep them in working order as you work out. And noise-filtering dual microphones on each earbud ensure that your call quality will be crisp and clear.

Listen for up to five hours on a single charge and use the case to recharge for up to 25 hours of total on-the-go playtime. Depending on how much you listen, you’ll only need to charge them a few times a week.

Apple AirPods aren’t the only wireless earbud. Not only are Luma headphones less than half the price, but they have more color options and a distinct, fun style.

Ad

Add a stellar soundtrack to your next walk in the park, trip to the gym or laundry folding session with a fashionable and affordable pair of wireless headphones.

Usually priced at $99, these are on sale for a limited time at 30% off for just $69.95. Update how you listen to audio and snag a pair of Urbanears Luma earbuds today.

Prices subject to change.