Grab these fun Halloween light-up buckets before they’re gone!

These LED light-up candy buckets are perfect for trick-or-treating or for any of your Halloween events.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Back in the day, there was only one way to go trick-or-treating on Halloween.

You got dressed in your costume, you waited until dusk, you grabbed your pillowcase and you headed out onto the dim-lit streets for 2 hours or until your pillowcase was so heavy that you thought your arm was going to fall off.

Nowadays, Halloween has evolved. Instead of trick or treating in the neighborhood, kids go to trunk-or-treat or they hit the local mall to score some free treats.

And no one carries old pillowcases anymore, they have really cool trick-or-treating buckets that light up and come in other colors than orange.

If you’re on the prowl for some cool Halloween buckets to go trick-or-treating with this year or just to have a display of candy on your kitchen counter, check out this fun 3-pack of Halloween Light Up Trick-or-Treat Buckets.

Ad

These LED light-up candy buckets are perfect for trick-or-treating or for any of your Halloween events.

Each bucket features 2 LED lights and you can even choose how you want the lights to function based on your spooky mood or creative costume; choose between constant on, fast flashing, and slow flashing mode.

They also come in 3 different fun colors and designs; Frankenstein’s Monster, Ghost or Jack O’ Lantern so you can match it with your outfit or switch it out between events.

While these buckets might not hold as much candy as a King sized pillowcase, they’re still a good size and will easily keep all your sweets safe and sound. You can even switch between the 3 if your bucket gets filled to the brim.

Halloween is right around the corner and it’s not too late to grab this cute set of Halloween Light Up Trick-or-Treat Bucket now on sale for only $17.99. That’s 28% off the regular price of $24.

Ad

Prices subject to change.