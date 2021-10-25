Charge 4 devices in one spot with this MagSafe charging station and built-in lamp

The 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station takes care of that tangled mess for you and it looks pretty stylish while doing it.

If your charging cords are causing a lot of unnecessary clutter in your home or office, it’s time to clean up that tangled mess with the 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station.

Whether you’re charging your devices on your nightstand or charging them at the office on your lunch break, no one wants to waste their valuable time untangling cords, especially if you need to charge multiple devices.

The 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station takes care of that tangled mess for you and it looks pretty stylish while doing it. This charging dock has 3 wireless charging spots plus one USB-A port so you have the ability to charge up to 4 devices simultaneously.

In spot 1 you can charge your iPhone 12 Series with Magnetic Auto-Alignment. In spot 2 you can charge any smartphone (both Android & Apple) and Bluetooth earbuds with a wireless charging function. Spot 3 is an Apple Watch stand where you can charge any Apple Watch from Series 1 to 6. Lastly, the iPhone X or tablet can be charged using the USB-A port with a cable.

The feature that really sets this charging station apart from the rest is the built-in light. There’s a night lamp function that has 3 dimmable brightness levels and it’s touch-controlled so if you’re getting ready to hit the sheets for the night, you can easily turn the light on to read a few pages in your favorite book and then click it off when your eyes start to get tired.

If you’re ready to ditch the charging cord clutter and upgrade to a simple yet sleek charging station for all your devices, right now you can grab the 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station for only $54.95. That’s a savings of 31% off the regular price of $79 but only for a limited time.

