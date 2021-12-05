Dry and style your hair with the Cortex Beauty Brush, on sale for $40 in our Cyber Monday Sale

The lightweight, ergonomic design sets you up with maximum comfort and ease while you dry and style your hair.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A great hair blowout takes skill. That’s why people are willing to pay so much for professional ones. If you’re not the most adept at wielding a blow dryer and hairbrush, know that you’re not alone. And know that there’s an at-home solution that gives you better results with little work or skill required. The Cortex 1,200W Beauty Breeze Dryer Brush combines hair dryer and brush technology for a single-use tool designed to yield stunning results. It’s featured in our Cyber Monday Sale, bringing the price down 20% to $39.99 when you use the code CMSAVE20.

The lightweight, ergonomic design sets you up with maximum comfort and ease while you dry and style your hair. 1,200 watts of power deliver a serious airflow to quickly and effectively dry and style. Choose from two speed and three heat settings to customize to your hair’s unique needs.

Ad

The Cortex Beauty Blowout Brush has gently curved sides for smoothing hair. Its round edges are there to create volume from roots to ends. Even heat distribution provides the right amount of heat at every angle and an ionic charge leaves hair looking healthy, shiny, and full. This is because the ionic technology helps maintain a neutral charge on the hair’s surface, leaving it looking conditioned and smooth, reducing frizz and static.

With an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this brush and dryer combo is known for being easy to use and keeping hair healthy. See for yourself with this game-changing, high-quality brush.

Show up feeling confident and looking fabulous at holiday parties and everyday activities with a blowout from the Cortex 1,200W Beauty Breeze Dryer Brush in blush pink. Save on expensive gadgets and trips to the salon with the extra-reduced price of $39.99 in our Cyber Monday Sale when you use the code CMSAVE 20.

Ad

Prices subject to change.