Complete this puzzle and you might win one million dollars!

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Puzzles are a great gift to give to anyone on your holiday shopping list that is hard to buy for. Not only is putting together a great stress reliever they’re also good for the brain. The other fun thing about puzzles is picking one out for someone. There’s a puzzle out there for everyone and now there’s even a puzzle available that will give you money!

The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF, now on sale for just $79.99 for a 3-pack, gives the puzzle maker a chance to win anything from 25 cents to one million dollars!

Could you imagine gifting someone one million dollars?! You would be the favorite for sure! All you have to do is buy this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle and put the puzzle together.

Once you’ve fully assembled the puzzle you scan the puzzle with the camera on your mobile device or tablet. Once the QR code is scanned you’ll be directed to a web page where you’ll enter the secret surprise code that is given to you on a piece of paper inserted into your puzzle box.

Once the surprise code is entered, your prize will be revealed! You might win 25 cents, one dollar, five dollars, or one million dollars! You’ll then enter in your information and choose how you would like to receive your prize, either through PayPal or Venmo. There are no losers with this puzzle, everyone wins!

As seen on Mashable, Business Insider, iHeart Radio, and Nerdist, The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF (3-Pack) is a fun and great gift that anyone would love to get this holiday season. Right now you can get a 3-pack of puzzles for just $75.99! That’s a savings of 15% off the regular price of $90 but only for a limited time. Good luck!

Prices subject to change