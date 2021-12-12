Save 53% off this drone that does backflips in the air

The Fader Stealth Drone is the perfect starter drone, yet also cool enough for veteran drone users.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to something this holiday or if you’re looking for a super cool gift to give to one of your family members this year, check out this ultra-sleek drone.

The Fader Stealth Drone, now on sale for only $59.99, is the perfect starter drone yet also cool enough for veteran drone users. This drone basically does everything you want a drone to do including backflips.

It’s ready to go as soon as it arrives at your front door. You don’t have to worry about putting together a million pieces and hooking up wires. Just pull it out of the box, charge it up and it’s ready to take flight. What makes this sleek drone so easy is to use is the ready-to-fly technology. It has auto-takeoff, auto land, and altitude fly so you really don’t have to do anything but press a button.

It also has an incredible HD camera that records in real-time and a nifty 6-axis flight control system with adjustable gyro sensitivity. When you get more comfortable flying the Fader Stealth Drone, there’s also a 3-level adjustable controller sensitivity that will give you advanced flight options.

If you opt to fly at night, the drone is equipped with LED lights so you can see it do some cool aerobatic flips when it’s dark out.

When charged fully, the Fader Drone will give you 7 minutes of light time and it also comes with a free app that is compatible with iOS or Android devices. If something would happen during flight like an unexpected crash, don’t worry, you get 4 replacement rotor blades so you’ll be back up and flying in no time.

If you’re ready to have some fun this winter, right now you can grab the Fader Stealth Drone for just $59.99. That’s a savings of $69 off the regular price of $129 but only for a limited time.

