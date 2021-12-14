Upgrade your gaming experience with PlayStation Plus, on sale for 20% off in our Green Monday Sale

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you have a PlayStation or are shopping for someone who does, PlayStation Plus is the ultimate upgrade to make any gaming experience more versatile and enjoyable. Gift access to games, community, and extra features for yourself or gamers in your life with this five-year stackable code bundle. And, as part of our Green Monday Sale, you can get this bundle for $175.20 when you use the code GREEN20 at checkout.

Enhance the fun that comes with having a PlayStation with PlayStation Plus. This subscription comes with unlimited access to classic PlayStation games, free games, discounts, cloud storage, and a multiplayer community. Enjoy two free games each month on top of classic games in an ever-expanding library. Play classics like Star Wars: Battlefront, Uncharted, and God of War.

Take advantage of exclusive discounts and deals like free express shipping on PlayStation products. Explore the online multiplayer worlds to play your favorite games in a more interactive and engaging way. Build community with fellow gamers and add the challenge of some extra competition. Sharing options let you play multiplayer and co-op games with friends, even ones who don’t own the games themselves.

Additional features include members-only skins, cosmetics, and weapons for free-to-play games like Apex Legends and Fortnite. 100 GB of cloud storage gives you room to save your game progress and pick up where you left off on another console. Get help from experts in a number of games right on your TV. With an average of 4.8/5 stars on Amazon, PlayStation Plus is known to add value to your PlayStation.

Gaming is all the more fun with PlayStation Plus. Get a deal with this 5-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle. When you use the 20% off Green Monday Code GREEN20 at checkout, the total price is reduced to $175.20, meaning each year is just over $35.

