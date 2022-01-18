Learn how to create and sell your own video games with this mega GameGuru Bundle

This mega bundle is perfect for gamers that want to program or design video games.

If you’re a gamer and you have a great idea for a game but you have no clue how to design cool video games, you need to check out The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle.

This mega bundle is on sale for an impressive 87% off the regular price and it’s perfect for gamers that want to program or design video games. For only $49.99 you can easily and quickly create games and the cool part, no coding experience is needed!

GameGuru was created by the masterminds of The Game Creators and it gives you hundreds of royalty-free assets to build your own game world using creative and fun tools.

To get started you’ll browse a library of game-making assets and drag them into your game level. Next, you’ll design your characters by choosing between male and female and the type of head and body you want. You can then start building your terrain, choosing weapons, picking out structures, and even applying textures. When you’re done creating all the fun stuff, you’ll press a single button for everything to come together and your game is ready to play, share and even sell without any licensing terms or royalties needed.

GameGuru is built using DirectX 11 and supports full PBR rendering. This means that your games will have the latest graphics technology and they’re going to look awesome. This bundle comes with 13 additional packs so that you can continue creating games and really make them happen.

If you’re wondering what you need to get started, all you need is a PC with Windows 7 or higher installed, DirectX 11, 2GB RAM, 2GB Video Card, Intel Dual-Core 2GHz or AMD Dual-Core 2GHz, 4GB hard drive space, and a DirectX compatible sound card with the latest drivers.

You’ll also receive lifetime access to all the packs and updates will be included.

If you’re ready to start creating and selling your own video games, don’t wait to grab The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle for just $49.99. That’s a savings of $334 off the regular price of $384.

