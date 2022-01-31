Get a lifetime license of essential Microsoft Apps for your Mac for only $50

This bundle is for families and small businesses who want classic Office apps and email.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Having Microsoft installed on your Mac is almost essential these days. Not only do you need Word but many people working from home also need Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and even OneNote.

These are all great but they can get expensive and renewing your license each year can be time-consuming. If your Mac user and use these programs, you’re going to love what’s coming next.

For a limited time, Mac users can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $49.99! You read that correctly. For just one payment of $49.99, you can get lifetime access to all these important and necessary programs and never have to renew their licenses again.

This bundle is for families and small businesses who want classic Office apps and email. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote which means you can use it for your home office and for personal use. You’ll also get access to free customer service and updates are included.

When you sign-up you’ll get a one-year warranty on license keys that you can use on one Mac at a time. Once your digital order has been fully completed and Microsoft has received your payment, you will immediately receive your personal activation code via email and download instructions from TopFastKeys so that you can start immediately.

So far buyers have been fully satisfied with their purchase with one 5-star review reading, “It helps me so much with productivity working from home. I’ve used this for school also and it seems to be the gold standard.”

If you want to take advantage of this deal, don’t let it pass you by! Get the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License for only $49.99. That’s a savings of 85% off the regular price of $349.

Price subject to change.