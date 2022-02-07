Save $80 and relieve your sore muscles with this 5-speed deep tissue percussion massager

Powered by a high-torque motor that is strong and quiet, this deep tissue massager will give you full-body relief from soreness and fatigue.

Percussion massagers are all the rage right and with good reason. Not only do these types of massagers offer you a safe way to relieve sore or tight muscles and speed up recovery but they’re also quite effective at doing it. However, some percussion massagers can be expensive which deters many people away from investing their hard-earned money into one.

If you’ve been looking into getting a good percussion massager for a decent price, check out the FirstHealth Deep Tissue Percussion Massager. This 5-speed percussion massager is effective and affordable and right now you can grab one on sale for just $56.99.

Powered by a high-torque motor that is strong and quiet, this deep tissue massager will give you full-body relief from soreness and fatigue while quietly working at 40dB.

It has 5 adjustable speeds so that you can select the right strength for your individual needs. It also comes with 12 massage heads that target specific muscle groups around your body. For instance, you can use the deep impact massage head to target specific pressure points, or if you went too hard at the local gym you can use the large flathead massage head to target major muscle groups.

The nice triangular handle allows you to comfortably grip whatever way feels comfortable for you so you don’t have to worry about it slipping out of your grip.

Another nice feature of this wireless percussion massager is that it’s portable so you can take it with you wherever you go. It will also last for up to 110 minutes on a full charge.

If you’re ready to finally take the leap and give your sore muscles some much-needed relief, right now you can get the FirstHealth Deep Tissue Percussion Massager for just $56.99. That’s a savings of 58% off the regular price of $137 but only for a limited time.

