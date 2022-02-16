The internet is at your fingertips with this Amazon Web Services eLearning bundle

The nine courses in this bundle cover the most essential uses of AWS from machine learning to cloud migration to database management.

Amazon is more than just a giant online retailer. It also includes Amazon Web Services, a pillar of the internet that’s behind websites around the world. Learn to navigate and use AWS with The 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle, on sale for just $29.99.

The nine courses and 87 hours of content in this bundle cover the most essential uses of AWS from machine learning to cloud migration to database management. These in-depth, immersive courses will give you practical knowledge that you can apply in your current job, and build skills to find a new one.

Taught by seasoned instructors Juan Galvan, Integrity Training, CodingGears, and Syed Raza, the courses in this bundle are accessible and informative. Reviews for each course have averages of 4 out of 5-star reviews and above.

Dive into the content in this bundle to explore the world of AWS and expand your knowledge base. Start with the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Course to get hands-on training to navigate AWS services and architect secure solutions with these technologies. Two courses on cloud migration will show you how to move data to the cloud and start managing it there.

Once you’re familiar with the basics of AWS, you can explore more complex functions like visualizations, DevOps automation, machine learning with Python, AWS VPC (Virtual Private Cloud), and more. Whatever level of knowledge you’re currently at, this bundle has the information you need to expand your skills in and understanding of AWS.

If you’re a current or aspiring IT professional, the comprehensive lessons in this bundle cover tools that you can use on the job or add to your resume. Start learning with The 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle, on sale for just $29.99, at less than $4 per course.

