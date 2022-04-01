Optimize your job search with this resume and cover template bundle

This bundle features templates and tips to optimize your job search materials and to find the job that’s right for you.

Job hunting is no easy task. And doing it without a plan or guidance can feel near-impossible. Luckily, there’s a wealth of resources available to make the process easier and to land you the job you want. Strategize your job search with The Freesumes Ultimate Job Search Asset Bundle.

This bundle features templates and tips to optimize your job search materials and to find the job that’s right for you. It includes three résumé templates, three cover letter templates, five printable interviews and job tracker templates, a LinkedIn profile guide, and answers to job search FAQs.

Writing a résumé and cover letter isn’t exactly intuitive. While it would be nice if you could just share a bit about your passion and experience, there’s a system you’re expected to follow in order to get attention from recruiters. Crack the code and draft a stand-out résumé and cover letter with templates from Freesumes. This guidance may be just what you need to make your job applications shine.

In the age of social media, it’s important to have a robust LinkedIn page. Make yours reflect how strong of a candidate you are with the “Guide to Optimizing Your LinkedIn Profile” in this bundle. Once your application materials are ready, you can prepare for the next steps in your job hunt with tools in this to practice for interviews and answer your remaining job search questions.

The information in this bundle has been compiled by Freesumes, a team of experienced career advice professionals. Learn from people who are familiar with the job search process with this digital bundle that’s been featured in Skillcrush, Dice, Lifehack, HubSpot, and TemplateMonster.

Usually priced at $225, this bundle has been discounted by 87%, bringing the price down to just $29. Make the most out of your job hunt with The Freesumes Ultimate Job Search Asset Bundle.

